To the Editor:
Here is a copy of the letter I sent to the BBB about my recent experience with Frontier, this incident is indicative of the increasing decay in customer service, and the lack of concern (or disdain) that some companies have for their customers.
Here is the letter:
This company [Frontier] has gone to the dogs, I have been a customer for many years up until recently and have had very few issues, but a few months ago I started getting poor internet speeds and it would sometimes drop out completely. They sent out their crack squad of professional repairmen (SARC) who told me that it must be my equipment that was causing the problem, I informed them that my equipment had not changed at all, so they changed my router, (and of course took the old one with them) this did not solve the problem, they came out twice and both times said it was my devices that were the issue so I canceled my service and returned the modem.
Two months later I received another bill from them so I called to ask what the bill was for and they told me that I owed them for a modem, after three hours on the phone and several conversations with sometimes snarky employees (Michelle in Fort Wayne, was the absolute worst and that is saying something), I finally got them to remove the charge, or at least they said they would but that remains to be seen.
Frontier communications should be avoided at all costs and if you do have an issue, you better double up on your blood pressure medication before contacting them for any type of assistance, because it is going to be an awfully long and infuriating process!
P.S.
When I talked to that lovely creature Michelle in Fort Wayne, I asked for the number to their corporate headquarters to lodge a formal complaint and she said she would not give it to me, I would have to google it.
Yes, that is how pathetic this company and their employees are.
Kevin Kell
Waterloo
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.