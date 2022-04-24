90 years ago
• Kendallville is to have a baseball team this year. Action to this effect was taken at a meeting of some twenty interested fans and prospective players held at the Prentice plumbing shop last evening. Earl Prentice, an old-timer in baseball annals here, has been chosen manager of the team and the name of the organization is to be selected by Flint & Walling officials inasmuch as the baseball suits purchased by the factory several years ago will be used by the team players this year. It is expected the playing season will start about the middle of May. A committee has been selected to call on fans, merchants and others for donations to secure sufficient money to get the team underway. Donations from 25 cents up will be acceptable.
