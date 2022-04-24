90 years ago

Kendallville, IN (46755)

Today

Becoming windy with scattered thunderstorms in the afternoon. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. High 76F. Winds SSW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 60%..

Tonight

Thunderstorms in the evening, then variable clouds overnight with still a chance of showers. Low 53F. Winds WSW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90%.