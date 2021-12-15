To the editor:
Gerrymander Jim Banks' latest claim is Democrats don't want to work and need Republicans to do so to pay the bills. Then why did Banks vote to shut down the government? Because he would not have to show up for work and still get paid.
Banks works on the inside along with his other non-added value democracy haters, while his buddies like Bannon and Stone work on the outside to try and overthrow our government. Steve Bannon, a self-described Leninist, is on the record stating he, like Lenin, wants to destroy the state and bring down all of today's establishments.
Roger Stone was accused of working with hackers/Russia and publishers to spread misinformation to steal an election. Both he and Bannon were indicted and pardoned for crimes.
So why does Jim Banks defend these people while they plead the 5th and ignore subpoenas. After all Trump on Sept. 28, 2016, stated "only the mob takes the 5th amendment ... if you're innocent why are you taking the 5th?"
Well, because this is how the mob works. They hire muscle, pay off politicians and legal enforcement and fix the courts. Banks and his friends like Ted Cruz are just the political stooges.
Ted wants Texas to become its own country. He stated, "We take NASA, we take the oil, we take the military." He forgot about taking his oath of office.
Steve Bannon recently on his podcast and criminal guest spin show said we need to form a 4000-man shock army to take over when Trump is re-elected. Take over what? His guest, Matt Gaetz, said he wanted to be in charge to defund the FBI and DOJ. Of course, they both want these outcomes to avoid criminal prosecution.
Banks spends our time hate tweeting and defending crimes against America. We are paying Banks to obstruct justice and work on campaign propaganda on the taxpayers' time.
Banks claims private individuals connected to the Jan. 6 attack are having their phone records illegally seized. The committee is investigating an attack on our nation and these records will show what was planned and where everyone was on Jan. 6. Everyday law enforcement seizes private records during investigations. Text messages obtained from Mark Meadows already reveal conspiracy between members of Congress, legal professionals, Fox employees, department of defense, Trump's paramilitary group and the White House. Banks must think we are stupid.
Banks instead of seeking the truth and protecting our Democracy would rather try to stir up trouble and have Americans attack each other. Banks and capital mob inciter Josh Hawley are claiming masculinity is under attack.
I can only think they feel this way because of the shame and guilt they must feel from being silent while Trump locked up children, lied about a pandemic, attacked Gold Star families, national war heroes, persons with disabilities, naive Americans and anyone who isn't white, our foreign allies and our national security, our election process and officials, school board members, our national parks/reserves and environment, individual freedoms, made a mockery of Christianity and scammed Americans for his own profit. And let's not forget the Capitol attack either.
Americans pay to have a functioning government, free of obstruction and dishonesty, and will be unable to achieve this until we free ourselves from the grifters in Congress.
Michael P. Gillespie
Auburn
