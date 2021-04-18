To DeKalb High School students Matthias and Sydney Hefty, who won first place in Trine University’s annual Innovation Challenge, held Thursday, for their business, Acacia Ranch Show Goats.
To Titus Refner from DeKalb Middle School, who won first place overall among Indiana seventh-graders in the Hoosier Science and Engineering Fair. He will be receiving a plaque and a $300 cash award. His project tested the fruit production of husky cherry red tomatoes using nitrogen, phosphorus and potassium.
To Stacey Beam, Noble County’s chief probation officer, who was presented with the Order of Augustus, a statewide award given annually to the state’s top probation officer. The award is presented by the Probation Officers Advisory Board of the Judicial Conference of Indiana for commitment and personal dedication.
