Here’s a number we hope our state legislators from northeast Indiana will plant firmly in their minds: 98.6.
It should be easy to remember. It’s the number commonly associated with a “normal” body temperature.
For this discussion, it means something different.
Our four northeast-corner counties of Indiana are served by 13 public school districts.
For this school year, a total of 21,776 school-age children live in those districts, according to a new report by the Indiana Department of Education.
Of those students, 98.6% attend public schools.
Only 325, or 1.4%, attend private schools using Choice Scholarships, commonly known as vouchers.
We hope our legislators will keep in mind that 98.6% of the students in their districts depend on healthy funding for public schools.
It may be well and good to support philosophically the idea of vouchers. They can be lifesavers for students in areas with failing public schools, mostly in big cities, where families desperately need more options for education.
Families in northeast Indiana seem to be satisfied with the options available to them through public schools, especially in recent years, since it became possible to send children to neighboring public school districts with no tuition penalties.
The same state report shows a significant 11% of local students are crossing boundary lines to attend public schools in neighboring districts by their own choice.
When it comes to the state Legislature, our lawmakers should fight for the 98.6% of students in our region who attend public schools — and leave it to legislators from urban areas to advocate for private schools.
What Hoosiers are thinking
This year’s version of the annual Hoosier Survey has come out, timed to catch the attention of state legislators who convene in January.
The Bowen Center for Public Affairs at Ball State University conducts the annual Old National Bank/Ball State University Hoosier Survey. It interviewed 600 Hoosier adults.
Among the poll’s many features, it found the two top priorities for local communities are:
• improving public schools, which is a top priority of 65% of Hoosiers, and
• improving public safety and reducing crime, rated a top priority by 62%.
Improving local streets and roads took third place at 52%. Nothing else topped 35%.
Hoosiers’ opinions of public schools have been on the upswing after a steady decline from 2010-2017, the poll found. For the past two years, more Hoosiers have said schools are improving than said they are declining. This year, the survey found 21% believe schools are improving, compared to 16% who think they are getting worse. Most people see no change.
As for highways, 37% of Hoosiers said road maintenance has improved, compared to only 18% who think its worse. It was supposed to get better after legislators raised the tax on gasoline in 2018.
On a hot-button issue, the survey found 83% of Hoosiers favor background checks for private and gun show sales and 80% support preventing people with mental illness from purchasing guns.
Republicans favored background checks by 75-21% and a mental-illness ban by 78-18%. That’s significant, since Republicans control the Legislature and governor’s office.
Overall, Hoosiers favor a ban on assault-style weapons by a 52-43% margin, but among Republicans, it’s only 36% in favor and 59% opposed.
Legislators will be encouraged to hear that their disapproval rating is the lowest in the survey’s 12-year history at 19%. However, their approval rating of 45% is only the seventh-best. That means more Hoosiers than ever — 36% — have no opinion about our lawmakers.
OUR VIEW is written on a rotating basis by Dave Kurtz, Grace Housholder, Michael Marturello and Steve Garbacz. Publisher Terry Housholder is also a member of the editorial board. We welcome readers’ comments.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.