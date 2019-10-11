To the editor:
The most popular place to be during the evening of October 17 will be the 2019 Senior Bash to be held at Kruse Plaza and co-sponsored by Auburn Village, Betz Nursing Home, Miller’s Merry Manor, The Laurels of DeKalb and DeKalb County Council on Aging.
For scores of years this annual event has drawn adult folks of all ages from near and far — a crowd of several hundred attendees kick back and enjoy exceptional food, entertainment, incredible door prizes and of course fellowship of both old and new friends.
An overview of this year’s party includes:
• presentation of colors by the Garrett American Legion and national anthem by Fiddler Gene Estep;
• invocation by Bob Krafft (CEO DeKalb County YMCA);
• popular master of ceremonies Kent Johnson;
• dinner by Timmy’s Pizza & BBQ;
• kickoff of DeKalb County Council on Aging’s in-house United Way campaign with special guests, including the DeKalb County sheriff and representatives from the area police and fire departments. There will be several cash awards for United Way donors that evening;
• special appearance by singers from Excelsior Arts Academy & Youth theater, Kent and Shelly Johnson, executive directors;
• door prizes — six $50 dinner certificates sponsored by Mike Richardson from Edward Jones.
And last but not least! Featuring a “Tribute to Bob Hope and the Radio Stars of the 1940s” featuring Bob Hope, Jack Benny, Red Skeleton and Jimmy Durante. And all of this for only $8!
Surely we will see you there!!!
Stop in soon at 1800 E. 7th St., Auburn, for tickets — only $8!
Meg Zenk, executive director
DeKalb County Council on Aging
