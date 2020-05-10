High Fives
Dani Simmers writes, “I would like to see a big high five to the brave and steadfast employees at Lutheran Life Villages and Sacred Heart nursing homes. They’ve seen so much sadness and are stressed to the limit, yet continue to give their best for their patients.”
To employees of the DeKalb Central school district who donated to rent two billboards to honor the DeKalb High School Class of 2020 graduating seniors — one in Auburn and one on U.S. 6 at the west edge of Waterloo.
To the DeKalb Chamber Partnership for creating a small business relief fund that will make grants to small businesses in DeKalb County that have been impacted financially by the COVID-19 pandemic. The Chamber has partnered with Big Red Sports to launch an #allindekalb gear shop; yard signs, supplied by Classic City Signs, are available for purchase; or people can make direct donations, all at dekalbchamberpartnership.com/menu/relief-fund.
To the Spencerville Covered Bridge Sewing Club that has made and delivered 3,836 face masks to several area health care facilities, nursing homes and government offices throughout DeKalb County. Fifteen volunteers have donated their time and talents to the effort. Several sponsors have also participated in making the masks possible.
HIGH FIVES AND HISSES is a Sunday feature compiled by this newspaper’s editorial board. If you have a “high five” or a “hiss” to nominate, call or call or email the editor of this newspaper.
