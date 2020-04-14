(Editor's note: This letter will appear online only because KPC policy permits one letter in print per writer, per month. There is no limit on letters that appear online only.)
To the editor:
Mr. Coolman has asked questions about my recent letter and I have his answers. Barack Obama took over an economic disaster with the country losing jobs at a rate not seen since the great depression.
George Bush began the bailouts which raised our national debt. Obama continued with the already in place plan however insisted the money be paid back. Trump's $1.9 trillion bailout was repaid by a 3 tenths of 1 percent increase in the GDP. Obama's bailout helped American workers, Trump's tax cuts enriched corporations with a labor force mainly in China including his own.
Friends of mine voted for and defend Trump and I respect their right to do so. If Mr. Coolman gets something it is not my line of thinking. His claims echo the far right wing of FoxNews and their hatred for truth, justice and compassion of others. Mr. Coolman took time in the past to criticize Republican Marlin Stutzman on his voting record. But if someone takes issue with the tea party failures having elected the most corrupt, unfit, egotistical, morally bankrupted individual president in the history of America. They should go back where they came from or get questioned on Trump/Obama stats.
I don't have financial or any other interest in China, Russia, Saudi Arabia or communism. These are the lenders and cosigners of the Kushners and Trumps. If Mr. Coolman has an issue with any of the above it's not with me.
In terms of our federal government's response, who cares if the COVID-19 virus came from China, Jupiter or Barnabas Collins. That does not excuse the absolutely failed late no action taken by Jim Banks who took office with 70% of the votes in the 3rd gerrymandered district. This would include Mike Braun, Mike Pence and Trump. American made ventilators are being sent overseas and we are buying ours from a U.S. sanctioned Kremlin owned Russian company. Maybe Mr. Coolman should be asking them why did Trump fire the inspector general who was supposed to oversee the $500,000,000,000.00 bailout for corporations days after Congress approved the money with oversight stipulations.
Our economy is never going to rebound without a vaccine or mass testing to give people some level of comfort to interact. Trump has said everyone who wants a test can get a test. But is opposed to everyone being tested. Just buy his miracle malaria drug from his cronies who are invested in the drug.
Trump responded 31 times he did not recall or remember to the Mueller investigators. Maybe that's why he didn't remember being told by his own HHS secretary in January of 2020 there is a national threat coming to America. Trump took our military away from their families during Thanksgiving to guard dirt and tumbleweeds at our southern border. The COVID-19 first multiple major hot spots were cities who have large airports. Trump waited until the threat had illegally crossed our other international borders (airports) unstopped by the wall or a single troop.
Michael P Gillespie
Auburn
