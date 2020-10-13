To the editor:
Hello Barons!
I will be voting for Krebs for many reasons but here are a few.
1. She puts the kids first instead of adult bickering.
2. She has experience and a good track record.
3. She continues to support and build all programs and education across the board.
4. She works well with others and I believe that is an irreplaceable quality.
I do not believe in smear campaigns and soap opera politics, especially when it involves our children and education system. We need to support those who have brought us here and continue to fight for our children. Krebs for DeKalb Central!
Bryan Dickman
Advocate for our community
Auburn
