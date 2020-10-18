A shipment of approximately 100 ponds of marijuana destined for area distribution was intercepted by officers of the Noble County Sheriff's Department, Ligonier Police Department, Cromwell marshal and U.S. Drug Enforcement Agency. The marijuana, with a $100,000 to $200,000 estimated street value, was wrapped in plastic bags, divided into packages of about 1 pound each and concealed inside the spare gas tank of a large Ford pickup. The officers received a tip from an informant when the truck arrived in Shady Acres Mobile Home Park in Cromwell. A 52-year-old citizen of Mexico who owns the truck and is a resident alien in Brownsville, Texas, was apprehended and charged.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.