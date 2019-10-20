Avilla Sons of the American Legion grateful for golf outing support
To the editor:
The Avilla Sons of the American Legion Post No. 240 would like to say thank you to all of the 24 teams that participated in our 19th annual scholarship golf outing fundraiser on Sept. 21 and made it the biggest and best year yet!
We also at this time would like to thank all of our hole sponsors: Terry Linnemeier “In memory of Donnette Linnemeier,” Sweeneys Construction, David Dye Financial Services, Your Dogs Best Friend, Rieke Packaging, Mossberg Industries, BZW Master Painters, Wirco, Avilla Liquors, Frick Lumber Company, Hosler Realty, LaOtto Meats, Cody’s Pizza, Country Mill Cabinet Company, Affordable/Hoosier Signs, Scott/Izy Myers & Family, Raceway Hand Car Wash & Detail, Avilla Feed Mill, Finish Line Raceway & Hobby Shop, Stryker Action Fire Arms, Randi Coney Insurance & Financial Services, and The Avilla SAL as Hole No. 2 sponsor in memory of Tom “Butter” Sible.
We give thanks also to the many individuals and companies for their generous door prize donations: Kendallville Pizza Hut, The Big Eyed Fish, St. James, Shepherd’s Chevy, Buick, & GMC, The Avilla American Legion, The Avilla American Legion Ladies Auxiliary, Noble County Best One Tire Service, Tireville, Garrett Country Club, Noble Hawk Golf Links, Tipton Law Group LLC, Mino 2 Restaurant, Wings Etc. Kendallville, Garrett House of Pancakes, Buffalo Wild Wings Auburn, Papa Johns Pizza of Auburn, Auburn Pizza Hut, Kendallville & Garrett Do-It-Best Hardware, Pure Romance — Tallie Conley, LSC Communications, AALCO Distributing, The Barnum Corporation, Kendallville Speedway, Darren Sible, Orchard Pointe Health Campus — Kendallville, Randi Coney — 31 Handbags, Colormaster of Butler, Phil Gouloff, NAPA Auto Kendallville, O’Rileys Auto Parts — Kendallville , Great Lakes Coffee, & Wible Hardwoods & Lumber Company.
Lastly, we would like to give a huge thank you to the many volunteers who worked behind the scenes to have the dinner ready, donating of food and clean up time that consisted of Phil and Lisa Ley, Caralie and Melanie Puckett, Jeff Balyeat, Keri Gienger, Tallie Conley, Mitch and Ren Hampshire, Jan Purdue, Wendall and Melissa Parker and also thank you to Shawn Dunafin and Jordan Haynes for the 50/50 sales and working the contest hole during the outing.
We cannot express our gratitude and appreciation enough to everyone involved that made this day a complete success, without all of you we could not have made any of this happen. Thank you again to all!
On behalf of the Avilla Sons of the American Legion Post No. 240, have a wonderful day!
Golf outing chairpersons:
Tyler Haynes, Eric Gienger, Phil Puckett
