As a person in the high-risk age bracket, I wanted to know more about the Corona 19 Virus or CV19. The CDC (Centers for Disease Control and Prevention) website is always a good place to start. The site is updated regularly and I assume the numbers are accurate.
March through early August 2020 CDC showed hospitalization for CV19 on average would be 138 out of 100,000 people or roughly 0.14%. The other statistic that was of interest was the age 0 to 18 which showed 8 out of 100,000 was hospitalized. The recovery rate of CV19 confirmed cases appears to be 97 to 99 percent.
The Italian health data in Mid-March 2020 showed CV19 was very lethal to the elderly with preexisting illnesses and a minor health problem to nearly everyone else without a preexisting illness. Current data indicates nursing homes account for about 50 percent of all CV19 deaths. Why did some governors send CV19 patients to nursing homes? Didn't governors know this by the end of April? One could speculate the recovery rate would have improved by half had we protected the most vulnerable in nursing homes.
There are a large number of doctors (See Frontline Doctors) who are speaking out against the fear and politicizing of this virus. Yes, the virus is very contagious. Yes, the elderly and those with preexisting illnesses should be very cautious. The CDC statistics seem to indicate if you are healthy and under the age of 60, this virus is an inconvenience for most.
The politicians’ ignorance of economic life is amazing. Elected officials, many health experts, and media reporters who promoted a forever economic shutdown all had an “essential” job. Not one of them feared their employer would go bankrupt. Anyone who warned that the economic shutdown would be devastating or possibly worse than the virus was accused of being a heartless capitalist concerned only about profits. Most of us are not strangers to death and would grieve for any death, including a death related to the virus or the economic and social lockdown.
Why are some governors and doctors refusing to allow the use of Hydroxychloroquine? The Henry Ford Health Study has reaffirmed the inexpensive and long-established drug Hydroxychloroquine does reduce hospitalization when used early. Why have we adopted 6 feet for social distancing when the World Health Organization and several other countries use 3 feet?
Ask questions and do your own research. Who gains financially and politically by keeping our nation in a forever shutdown? The economic shutdown and virus restrictions are dictated and enforced by “your” state governor or city mayor, not the President of the United States! Government overreach and the politics of this virus is shameful!
Mike Campbell
Avilla
