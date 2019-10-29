To the editor:
As a millennial, I’ve never really enjoyed politically driven conversations. I’ve pinpointed this realization to the circumstances I’ve faced throughout my life when oftentimes, politically charged conversations generate negativity and accusations. Whether you are Republican, Democrat, Independent— it’s incredibly exciting to see a fresh-faced and vibrant generation ready and willing to breathe new life into politics. We are at a point where we’ve got to realize one political party is not greater or superior than the other, we are all in this together.
We are all the people, employers, employees, friends and neighbors of Auburn. I believe most of us are passionately striving to make Auburn a better place for current and future generations to live and thrive. Every day, I challenge my children to bring a balance of realism and positivity to situations — to do their part to keep our community pulse positive. I have instilled the values in them to believe we are all in this together. We need to unify our strongest voices for the betterment of our entire community.
With family roots deep in Auburn, I full-heartedly know our community has been shaped by both political parties over the years, as well as those who do not identify with either. In order to bring the exciting forward momentum, grounded on the foundation of our predecessors and the most recent legacy Mayor Yoder is leaving; we need to challenge status quo.
Auburn, I challenge you to vote for a future of vibrant, exciting and healthy behaviors for yesterday, today and tomorrow and challenge those around you to do the same. From my understanding of both candidates’ views, beliefs and passion; my early-vote went to Sarah Payne.
Jenn Gibson
Auburn
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.