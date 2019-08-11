To the editor:
Don’t dump on me.
Over the past two years several construction projects in various parts of the county have caused problems for their neighbors, adjacent roads and our lakes. A combination of poor planning with little or no oversight of these projects during construction has caused real offsite damages.
The main problems are that no or inadequate erosion control practices were implemented during construction activities. Also, bulldozing, fill and increased areas of hard surfaces have altered drainage patterns so that the water now flows in large amounts into neighbors’ basements, through their garages, flooding roads and carrying sediments into lakes.
Many examples of these problems were discussed in detail at the July 2018 Steuben County Plan Commission meeting. No recommendations for solutions were presented.
In addition to the Steuben County Plan Commission, many other governmental agencies have been asked for help. The Steuben County Drainage Board, Indiana Department of Environmental Management, Army Corps of Engineers, City of Angola and the Steuben County Soil and Water Conservation District all have some responsibility related to these problems. None have been able or willing to provide adequate protection from the above-mentioned problems. This runoff water continues to escape through the cracks of these agencies’ jurisdictions.
How can a person changing their property be allowed to cause water related problems for others? The citizens of Steuben County deserve a coordinated effort that solves the above ongoing problems.
Pete Hippensteel
Steuben County Lakes Council
