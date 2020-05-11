We welcome letters to the editor. Letters about candidates in the Tuesday, June 2, primary election must be received by Friday, May 22, at 5 p.m. Our general policy regarding letters to the editor is a length limit of 600 words; shorter letters usually attract more readers.
Letters endorsing a candidate must be submitted by the writer. Endorsements should be emailed to the editor by the writer.
Letters may also be mailed or hand-delivered by the writer (not by the candidate) to a KPC office.
Letters also may be submitted at kpcnews.com—kpcnews.com/site/forms/online_services/letter
Writers of endorsement letters should be eligible to vote for the person or persons they are endorsing.
We publish only one endorsement letter per writer per month.
Political ads for The News Sun, The Star and The Herald Republican are being accepted to run through the Tuesday, June 2, editions. Placement of ads are sold on a first-come, first-served basis, and ads must be paid in advance. The deadline for advertising Tuesday, June 2, is Friday, May 29, at 5 p.m.
Political ads can also be scheduled to appear on KPC’s Facebook pages, in the daily email newsletters or on KPC’s websites for each newspaper. Local KPC newspaper offices have sales representatives who can assist with ad copy and design.
