To the editor:

To the ignorance displayed on the sign on Henry St., shame on you! I bet if someone was breaking into your house and displayed a gun, you wouldn't feel the same and would want the police there ASAP. Unfortunately, they would come, though I'm not sure you deserve their help.

Suzanne Mountz

Kendallville

Editor's note: The writer is referring to a sign with an obscenity directed toward law enforcement.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.