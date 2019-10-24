To the editor:
Please vote for Mike Ley as Auburn’s next mayor. He is a true conservative, has high moral values and is a strong Christian. He respects life and has high integrity. He has business experience.
Mike know the way things need to be done to make Auburn successful while listening and getting input from fellow citizens.
We need Mike. The choice is very clear. Mike Ley for mayor!
Dan Pfister
Auburn
