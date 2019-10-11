To the editor:
Over the past few months I have had the very unique opportunity to work directly with Mike Ley as a member of his campaign committee. Being a member of the park board as well, the initial reason I got involved with Mike was his vision for impacting our community by focusing on the betterment of our parks. I was also impressed with his interest to develop an effective program to improve our streets and sidewalks. It’s reassuring to know that Mike has 40 years of experience in managing these types of projects. I really appreciate his energy and initiative in “next level” thinking!
Recently, what has impacted me, was watching how Mike dealt with a very serious situation where his character and integrity were called into question through social media. While our campaign committee was understandably upset, Mike never lost his composure. He listened to what was being said, made immediate contact with his accuser, then after much discussion, directed the committee on how to proceed. He never once became angry or lost his focus. He simply moved us all forward to address the issue. He said, “We must not let others dictate how we proceed when we know that we are right and just in our actions.” He followed this up reminding us all that he gave his word to the community that he would run a positive and engaging campaign and that nothing would change that. He’s been true to that promise.
In looking to the future, this is the type of leader I certainly want to lead Auburn. Someone who remains level-headed, considers all the information, then reaches out to everyone affected and makes a decision. Someone who is even willing to lose an election rather than go back on their word. This type of character is rarely seen in an individual but one I am proud to support. I firmly support Mike Ley for Mayor of Auburn.
Michael Makarewich
Auburn
