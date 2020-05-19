To the editor:
I’ve known Jeff Wible since we were both in middle school and we share a family heritage of the lumber business.
We’ve enjoyed both a business and personal relationship for the last 30 years and I know Jeff to be an honorable and ethical attorney, businessman and individual. His wife and my wife taught in the East Noble School system together for many years, so my background of knowing Jeff runs through several channels.
Jeff isn’t afraid to make difficult decisions and stand by them. As prosecutor in LaGrange County for 12 years, decisions both popular and unpopular were made for the betterment of the community or for the purpose of carrying out justice. Jeff is a true conservative that values individual liberty and adherence and enthusiastic support of the 2nd amendment. (Though not endorsed by the NRA, he’s a member. I’m curious if his opponent is.) In addition to those values, Jeff also stands for limited government interference and is an advocate for the unborn. In short, Jeff checks all the boxes of those things we hold dear in this country.
Please join me in voting for Jeff Wible for state Senate on June 2. You’ll be glad you did.
Scott R. Frick
Kendallville
