To the editor:
Recently, Commissioner Mike Watson has claimed through social media that fellow Commissioners Bill Hartman and Todd Sanderson are not "forward thinking" and "have no long term plan." Bill and Todd would like to reply to these false statements.
Our county will receive over $8 million in "ARPA" money which is given to us by the federal government to improve our county. As you already know, we need a new highway department and jail, both of which have been neglected. Estimates for these new projects exceed $40 million. Our county also has severe drainage issues that will require millions over the years to play catch up on the neglected maintenance. There are many other needs right now such as improvement of the county home and employee wage concerns.
Our highway department maintains 720 miles of roads and 101 bridges. It does this with a very meager budget. Our highway department buildings are a disgrace. This is priority No. 1. We immediately jumped on this project by securing the land to build on and now are in the designing phase. We expect completion within two years.
Our jail is also needing replaced. We have spent countless hours and have completed construction plans that are 95% complete to build this jail when the funding is available and timing is right.
As fiscal conservative leaders we are adamant that we need to take care of all primary needs before we give your $32,000 to Ball State University to create a study on how to spend money that we don't have to buy things we don't need.
Bill and Todd most certainly do have a plan. That plan is to improve the buildings we already have and to build the highway department completely with cash. We have also worked with the sheriff, judges and probation department to utilize the Community Corrections more fully which buys us time to build the jail. Furthermore, Bill and Todd have committed to building this new jail with cash and only the taxes generated by the already in place LIT jail tax. We will not raise your taxes!
While we are handling these projects we are also doing what we can to keep costs down by doing work ourselves instead of hiring others. For example, Bill recently fabricated all of the Spencerville Bridge railing on his own time. He also negotiated the purchase of the decking saving the county tens of thousands of dollars. He then stored the decking in his own barn for two years to save the county money. Recently, Todd spent a morning crawling around the attic of Community Corrections to confirm the poor and incomplete work at Community Corrections and took action to have the contractor fix the subpar work. We didn't pat ourselves on the back and seek to have our picture in the paper to further our political careers. We do these extra things to ensure you, the taxpayer, get what you pay for.
The $8 million given to us is already spoken for. We must put out the fire before we talk about adding onto the house. Your commissioners are paid by you to manage the county government. If a commissioner needs to pay someone to do their job then it is time to reconsider whether that commissioner is qualified for the job.
Bill and Todd do have a long term plan: Improve the infrastructure, pay down debt, and keep taxes low. This is a true forward thinking plan that is sustainable and will encourage growth in our county.
Bill Hartman, DeKalb West Commissioner
Todd Sanderson, DeKalb NE Commissioner
