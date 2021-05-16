To high school seniors who have raked in hundreds of scholarships and awards this month, and to the generous donors who sponsored those scholarships.
To the Early Ford V-8 Foundation Museum of Auburn, which is expanding by adding a second building at its location south of Auburn, and to an anonymous donor whose $500,000 gift helped make it possible.
To mural artists Amy Buchs and Dave Schlemmer of DeKalb County, who on Saturday completed their 12th giant mural in northeast Indiana. The new creation, their largest, depicts a 1930s Duesenberg automobile overlooking downtown Auburn. Their next stop: downtown Butler.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.