The Churubusco Livestock Judging team earned a national title and a prestigious place among Indiana youth in agriculture.
A select group from this team recently earned their fourth national title and is now one of the only teams to carry such success in the state. Winning the National Western Stock Show twice, American Royal, and most recently, NAILE (The North American International Livestock Exposition). In addition, team members: Devyn Gaff (daughter of Shelley and Jason Gaff), McKenna Sobasky (daughter of Nancy and Rusty Sobasky), Remi Earnhart (daughter of Charla and Myan Earnhart), and James Earnhart (son of Jamie and Derek Earnhart) are only the sixth team from Indiana to win NAILE since the contest’s debut in 1919. Until this past contest, Indiana had not claimed a championship title at NAILE in over 15 years.
This group has now earned a spot to represent the United States in June, at the Royal Highland International Livestock Judging Contest in Scotland. This is a once in a lifetime opportunity for the team. They will spend 9 days traveling, learning about international agriculture, and finally competing for the title of Champion Livestock Judging Team at the Royal Highland Stock Show.
The team is graciously asking for community support to help offset the cost of traveling in pursuit of this prestigious title. The estimated cost of the trip is $25,000 and any level of support is tremendously appreciated. A fundraising dinner will be held on May 11th at Sylvan Cellars Event Center in Rome City, Indiana. Please contact the team coaches, Colton Geiger or Trinna Keener at buscolivestockjudging@gmail.com for tickets and more information or to donate to the team. Any monetary funds will qualify as charitable contributions for tax purposes and forms can be provided.
The Churubusco Livestock Judging team is a group of 14 Indiana youth, ranging from ages 10 to 18. This team has competed in contests across the United States and earned several high achievements. Many members from this team earn collegiate scholarships for livestock judging and go on to compete at the collegiate level. Support of this youth program is tremendously appreciated.
Other members include:
Sage Lawrence (daughter of Susan and Scott Lawrence)
Mallory Schaefer (daughter of Lisa and Loren Schaefer)
Keira Lortie (daughter of Regina and Jay Lortie)
Laney Parker (daughter of LeAnn and Gavin Parker)
Holly Howard (daughter of Missy and Jason Howard)
Corbin Konger (son of Shanelle and Ryan Konger)
Kiptyn Felton (son of Setara and Kyle Felton)
Kiptyn Ott (son of Christa and Nate Ott)
Kate Griffiths (daughter of Nicole and Jake Griffiths)
Mary Griffiths (daughter of Nicole and Jake Griffiths)
