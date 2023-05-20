To the Editor:
Let’s talk about “no expectation of honesty” (something I was accused of in the opinion of a recent letter writer) from some other people. During his four years of playing golf, or, as some refer to it, his presidency, and snuggling up to Putin, Xi, and Kim, the Washington Post, one of the most highly respected newspapers in the country if not the world, (and, by the way, subject to libel laws) documented 30,573 false or misleading statements. If this fact were “Fake News” or a lie, why did Trump not sue, or sue successfully? For a fact, his lawsuits are thrown out of court so often, he has become a joke in some circles for that as well as other things.
Something that is not a joke, however, is his being found guilty by a jury of six men and three women, all of whom had to be acceptable to both prosecution and defense teams in order to serve on the jury, found MAGA’s golfer friend guilty of sexual assault and defamation. Some MAGA conservatives have met this conviction with the counter of “they didn’t convict him of rape.” Wouldn’t that be akin to Jeffery Dahmer using a defense of “I didn’t kill as many people as Hitler!” ? Even Mr. Sparkman’s MAGA friends should be able to see the ridiculousness of that argument. Furthermore, as cited by the Guardian, at least 26 other women have come forward to accuse Trump of inappropriate sexual behavior toward them. Another fact. And, of course, there are the two women, Stormy Daniels and Karen McDougal, with whom Trump had consensual sex. The affair with former Playboy Playmate McDougal lasted for nine or ten months — while Trump was married to Melania. Trump, at the least, had adulterous relationships with both. Doesn’t the Bible, to which Mr. Sparkman seems so fond of referring, have something specific to say about that? Another fact. Add to the above that Trump may have trapped himself during the CNN Town Hall with enough reiterations of his slander and lies, that E. Jean Carroll probably has enough to sue him again. Talk about stupid.
As mentioned before, given 30,573 untruths, and that’s only during four years, and doesn’t count the rallies and CNN Town Hall, I have to wonder just how removed from reality the MAGA Republicans are. Clearly, they have drunk the Kool-Aid. Let’s take a moment to journey into the world not known to these MAGA folks — the world of facts.
First, it would be only appropriate to define the term. According to the Cambridge University Press Dictionary, a fact is “something that is known to have happened or to exist, especially something for which proof exists, or about which there is information.” In other words, a fact must be able to be proven by evidence, as in a court of law.
And it is a fact that there have been more mass shootings in 2023 than days. Many, if not the majority of them were committed with assault-style weapons, which at one time were banned in the United States. The single reason nothing has been done about this inexcusable ongoing tragedy is the Republicans in Congress who are not doing their jobs; they are not representing the majority of their constituents. In fact, (Gallup) a full 63% of Americans are in favor of gun reform laws, including more effective red flag laws and more intensive background checks. However, these Republican legislators are listening to a minority and pro-gun lobbyists (NRA) and defying the will of the people. This is not democracy or love of America; it is an abomination.
John Stevens
Angola
