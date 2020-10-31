To the editor:
Stephen White and Mike Campbell recently wondered “What happened to my father’s Democratic Party?”
Well, I can tell them, it’s a lot like it has been since FDR was elected. It’s still about the four freedoms, freedom of speech and expression, freedom of worship, freedom from want and freedom from fear. It’s still the party that brought us the New Deal, Social Security and Medicare, the Equal Rights Act and the Voting Rights Act. All passed by a Democratic President and a Democratic Congress. The most popular government programs ever created. Bernie Sanders and AOC and the Squad are FDR Democrats fighting for all the Americans, including Republicans, not some scary leftist boogiemen.
But what happened to your father’s Republican Party? It’s still the party of bankers and Wall Streel and dark money, but its other principles are long gone. The reasons they are gone are simple.
The Republican Party sold its soul to get votes. It got into bed with John Birch Society conspiracy theorists, science-denying fundamentalists and the bigoted southern dixiecrats who could never forgive the Democrats for passing the Equal Rights Act and The Voting Rights Act.
That sounds like your Republican Party.
Consider the Republican Party Platform from Eisenhower’s second campaign in 1956. It included things like providing federal assistance to low-income communities and protecting Social Security; providing asylum for refugees and raising the minimum wage; improving the unemployment benefit system to cover more people and strengthening labor laws so workers could more easily join a union.
Doesn’t sound like your Republican Party. That Eisenhower, what a lib.
Don’t believe me? Check for yourselves. Tell me, does that sound like your Republican Party? It does not.
Where and when then did the parties become the vituperative mess they are today? Democrats and Republicans worked together to fix Social Security and Medicare several times over the decades not to repeal it. But Obamacare is different… because it’s socialism?
Look up Reagan’s election guru, Lee Atwater, and his infamous interview about racist dog whistles. Look up the GOPAC and Newt Gingrich’s Contract on America. You will not hear about these things on AM talk radio or Fox News or any other propaganda arm of your Republican Party. Of course you won’t. It’s not both sides. Please read It’s Even Worse than It Looks, Basic Books (2012) by conservative think-tankers Thomas Mann and Norman Ornstein. You should be ashamed of what your party has become in the last forty years.
Paul Houser
Auburn
+++
To the editor:
I'm a 100% service connected disabled combat vet from the Vietnam war. I ask you to vote for Jonathon Weinzapfel for Hoosier Attorney General. Weinzapfel has spoken out in support of medical marijuana for combat veterans like me with chronic pain, combat PTSD and glaucoma. Jonathan Weinzapfel's GOP opponent, Todd Rokita, has said repeatedly, that Hoosier combat vets like me should be jailed for even possessing medical marijuana. I hope that helps you decide who supports our war vets, and who does not. Please support Hoosier combat vets by voting for Jonathon Weinzapfel for Hoosier Attorney General.
Ronald Nesler
New Harmony
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.