To the editor:
Lots in Sunday's (Nov. 20) paper to consider. Congressman Banks defeated for the No. 3 position in the GOP House. So much for trying to be a mini-Trump!
Mike Pence continues to search for what he actually is, for or against something at the same time. A man of strong faith in God and little faith in himself.
Just read Steve Garbacz's article. Then several articles about the ex. Is he the GOP or are there others out there like him or not like him to try?
And finally, the solution, do away with straight-party voting. Indiana is near the bottom of many national surveys, could it be the stranglehold the GOP has around the state?
Bill Goggin
Garrett
