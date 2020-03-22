25 years ago
• People attending the two-day Maple Syrup Days at Maple Wood Nature Center had the opportunity to tour the sugarbush, an area of the park and nearby nature preserve that was tapped to collect sap for maple syrup production. Taking them through the sugarbush, which also featured a brief discussion on sap collection with either Scott beam or Foster Brown, were members of the Northeast Indiana Draft Horse Association.
