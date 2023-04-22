25 years ago
• April 28, the bells of the First Presbyterian Church, 201 S. State St., Kendallville, will toll 150 times in observance of its sesquicentennial anniversary. A special celebration is planned for the 10:30 a.m., worship service; a catered dinner will be served at noon. The committee, composed of the Rev. Stanley Kessler, pastor of the church, Kerri Axel, Orpha Jean Bently, Alyce Calvin, Phyllis Carter, Janis Copeland, Jill Jollief, Betty Newman, Jo Drudge and Bill and Sallie Soboslay, is excited about the big event.
