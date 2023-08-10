To the Editor:
After having attended the DeKalb County Council session on Aug. 8, to be informed about the proposed wheel tax, I’ve decided that I must be delusional. I was prepared to hear a budget presentation by the Council as to why we need it and how much is required. Unfortunately, the Council only provided innuendo and a vague plan that left members of the public puzzled.
I’ve heard that this Council prides itself on transparency. I’m sure they feel they’ve accomplished this by holding public meetings and asking for public input. However, a key component of transparency is clarity, and that clear understanding was inexplicably missing from the discussion.
The attempt to turn the meeting into a work session, only weeks before the State deadline, to determine rates for the vehicle categories only reinforces the political theater of transparency. A goal for funding wasn’t mentioned prior to starting the rate exercise. When questioned as to why rates were being discussed before presenting a total for funding required by the highway department, Council President Ring announced that the required amount was $1.8 MM. Brad Stump clarified that the correct number should be $2.8MM. Interestingly enough, earlier in the meeting Councilwoman Amy Prosser pointed out that the maximum amount allowed by the State would provide $3.4MM of which the County would receive $2.8MM after local cities and township receive their share. This “Aha” moment ended the rate discussion and left me to question the seriousness of this Council’s interest in addressing the county budget issues.
The apparent lack of preparation and communication between Council members resulted in the issue being tabled. Council leadership indicated that they have been discussing this issue for several months and blamed other Council members for their unwillingness to step up to help; however, many Council members appeared to have been given little to no information or time to study the numbers.
An attempt to say “we can’t keep kicking the can down the road” fell on deaf ears. This is because the Council at least this time never presented a can to kick.
There is little doubt that the State will force the County into seeking alternative funding by reducing the local share of the Gas Tax. With this time rapidly approaching we can only hope our local leaders can step up to the plate and solidify a plan.
I would like to personally thank Mr. Keith Flescher for providing a voice representing the concerns of the County’s citizens.
Dave Holt
Waterloo
