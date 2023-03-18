Servant Leadership Matters
To the Editor:
I’ve known Dave Clark more than seven years as a friend and a neighbor.
Dave is a kind and engaging person who is quick to help others with no
expectation of a returned favor. Though he is a busy and very hard working
individual, he always makes time for others and gives them his full attention.
As Dave moved from his leadership position at SDI to running his own real
estate practice, he was quick to praise those around him, always sharing the
credit for his success. Dave builds bridges, he doesn’t burn them. This is why
I’m supporting my friend Dave Clark for mayor of Auburn.
Dave has been the catalyst for bringing our neighborhood together. He has
organized block parties, connected neighbors who didn’t know one another.
Dave is a leader who brings people together. I’ve especially admired his
participation and leadership with local non-profits. Throughout this campaign
Dave has been reluctant to talk about his work with these organizations
because he didn’t want to use the organizations or their missions to gain
political points.
Having a mayor that prioritizes our community and brings people together is
important to me. He has the drive and the heart to meet with the citizens,
business owners, and other politicians to do what’s best for this town without
personal agendas clouding the way. He’s someone I’ve grown to respect for
his integrity and willingness to build up others. I know Dave to be the kind of
leader who will listen to residents and business leaders, who will know how to
grow our community, and build a team who can effectively and ethically run
Auburn. I know he’s ready to work with everyone, even people who may
disagree with him, to find common ground because his desire is to heal
divisions and grow our community together.
Josh Ayers
Auburn
