Servant Leadership Matters

To the Editor:

I’ve known Dave Clark more than seven years as a friend and a neighbor.

Dave is a kind and engaging person who is quick to help others with no

expectation of a returned favor. Though he is a busy and very hard working

individual, he always makes time for others and gives them his full attention.

As Dave moved from his leadership position at SDI to running his own real

estate practice, he was quick to praise those around him, always sharing the

credit for his success. Dave builds bridges, he doesn’t burn them. This is why

I’m supporting my friend Dave Clark for mayor of Auburn.

Dave has been the catalyst for bringing our neighborhood together. He has

organized block parties, connected neighbors who didn’t know one another.

Dave is a leader who brings people together. I’ve especially admired his

participation and leadership with local non-profits. Throughout this campaign

Dave has been reluctant to talk about his work with these organizations

because he didn’t want to use the organizations or their missions to gain

political points.

Having a mayor that prioritizes our community and brings people together is

important to me. He has the drive and the heart to meet with the citizens,

business owners, and other politicians to do what’s best for this town without

personal agendas clouding the way. He’s someone I’ve grown to respect for

his integrity and willingness to build up others. I know Dave to be the kind of

leader who will listen to residents and business leaders, who will know how to

grow our community, and build a team who can effectively and ethically run

Auburn. I know he’s ready to work with everyone, even people who may

disagree with him, to find common ground because his desire is to heal

divisions and grow our community together.

Josh Ayers

Auburn

