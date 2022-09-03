To the Editor:
Who are you voting for? It’s a question you will hear as we head into election season. The answer means much more than just a name. You may wonder, what does this candidate stand for and why are they running? Can I trust them with my vote?
If you are wondering this, I want to introduce myself and share with you what I stand for. This is why I’m running, and why you can trust me with your vote.
I am Jennifer Hornberger, and I am ready to serve our community on the East Noble School Board. All three of my children are enrolled in the East Noble School District. I sit on the PTO at Southside Elementary, and I attend school board meetings every other week.
I have provided social work services in our community since moving here in 2016. My goal is to help improve the health and lives of others, providing tools that our community offers to help bridge gaps in care.
I grew up in the mountains of North Carolina. I watched my neighbors come out and offer to help my dad work in the garden. I watched my mom give our neighbors canned food when they were in need. I learned early the impact that generosity and kindness could have to positively influence the lives of others in the spirit of community. Social work is my calling and I’ve devoted almost 30 years to helping people in Northeast Indiana and in Appalachia.
When I decided to run for East Noble School Board, it was because of my passion for public schools. When my family lived in Asheville, we intentionally enrolled our children in the closest school with the highest socioeconomic disparity. Why? Because we believe that district represents the real world. We don’t want our children to grow up under any illusions about the struggle that others in the world face, and we know that they won’t be helpful citizens if they are always shielded from this reality.
I believe in the power of public education. I remember when public schools in America were the prized model of publicly funded education. Our children now deserve the best beginnings we can afford them, from pre-k to graduation day. I believe in small towns with amazing schools, and I believe children are the heartbeat of our community.
On the school board, I want to focus on teacher retention, providing the support they need to continue in the careers they worked hard for.
I will support initiatives to keep our children safe, from bullying and gun violence. Who wants to be in a work or learning environment and fear for one’s physical or emotional safety? I support a common-sense approach to this dilemma that schools struggle with every day.
I support initiatives that help improve our student’s self-sufficiency. I believe that we have yet to tap into the opportunities that exist just outside our school doors. Gardening initiatives, for example, allow students to grow some of their own food. They can empower our future generations to look at their yards with potential that is much more than grass.
I will also be a voice at the table that is led by the heart of the students, staff and community I serve.
So, when you hear — who are you voting for — I hope you know the issues that matter to me when you see my name on the ballot, and what I stand for.
Jennifer Hornberger
Candidate for East Noble School Board, Wayne Township
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.