To the editor:
We would like to take the opportunity to thank everyone for making the 2nd Annual Auburn Classic Noon Lions Club Christmas Roll on Dec. 3-4 a success.
We are especially thankful for the homeowners of the following additions consisting of Bear Creek, Franklin Place, Greenbriar, Hunters Glen, North Main Street, Village of Duesenberg, and Streets off Duesenberg Drive for lighting up their houses for the Roll.
We’d also like to thank the following Christmas Roll sponsors: Ed Puglise of Clearwater Private Wealth Advisors, Mike Littlejohn of Carbaugh Jewelers, Brenda Smith of Shear Expressions, Dr. Ron Ley of Family Chiropractic Associates, Kevin McIntire of Health Markets, Kelly York of The Northeastern Realty Group, Zachary Lightner of Lightner Law Firm, Tyler McKown of Harris Supply Solutions, Lili Hand of Alliance Industries, Cathy Boehme, Matt Faber of M.F. Projects General Contractors, Astral at Auburn, Alex Pinnington of Pinnington Funeral Home, Rick Collins of Hydrotech Building Solutions, Arlene Parr of American Senior Communities, and Bob Krafft of the YMCA of DeKalb County. Additional thanks to Oak Partners for donating the Blackstone Griddle, 9th Street Brew for donating the hot chocolate, Alliance Industries for donating the popcorn, NCG Movie Cinemas for donating the movie passes, Trademark Title for donating the Christmas Cakes, Mayor Mike Ley for letting us use his truck, and Taylor Rental for donating the Yellow Sign for advertising. We appreciate the generous donation from the Italian Grille for their Dine to Donate.
Proceeds from the Christmas Roll will benefit Share the Warmth program through Catholic Charities. Thank you to all who volunteered their time and talent to make this event successful.
Dr. Ronald E. Ley
Ed Puglise
Auburn Classic Noon Lions Club
Christmas Roll chairpersons
