To the Editor:
I am writing to express my enthusiastic support for Natalie DeWitt, a highly qualified candidate for the At-Large City Council seat. As a long-time resident of our city and an active community member, I have had the opportunity to engage with Natalie on numerous occasions. I am consistently impressed by her commitment, knowledge, and ability to bring people together.
Natalie's engagement with our community is evident in her willingness to listen to and understand the concerns of her fellow citizens. She attends local meetings, participates in community events, and actively seeks feedback from a diverse range of residents. This level of involvement demonstrates her dedication to representing the needs and interests of our entire city.
In addition to her engagement, Natalie is informed on the issues that matter most to our city. She is well-versed in the challenges we face, from affordable housing to economic development, and she brings innovative ideas and well-researched solutions to the table. Her experience as a small business owner is particularly valuable in helping her offer fiscally sound policy solutions to the challenges facing Auburn. Her understanding of policy and practical implementation make her an effective city council member.
What truly sets Natalie apart, however, is her ability to unite people, even when they do not initially agree with her. She demonstrates a remarkable skill for fostering open dialogue, finding common ground, and building consensus. In an era of increasing political polarization, this talent is invaluable for creating a harmonious and productive city council.
Natalie's commitment, knowledge, and ability to bring people together make her an exceptional candidate for the At-Large City Council seat. I believe she will serve the citizens of Auburn with integrity and dedication. I encourage everyone to join me in voting for Natalie and supporting her efforts to create a brighter future for Auburn.
Robert J. Hardy
Attorney at Law
Auburn Indiana
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.