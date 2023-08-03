To the Editor:
Do you realize what is happening to Greenhurst Commons?
For all who use and enjoy this tremendous asset to our community, you need to be speaking up and writing letters, make your voice known, because you are about to loose this wonderful gift we were given by the Millet’s and the James’.
Mark and Abby, Rick and Vicki were so generous and contributed to our community, above and beyond, when they purchased the Greenhurst Golf Course and created a useful, healthy, beautiful common area for our community. These paths are used by a multitude of residents, on a very regular basis, people walk these multiple paths, bike, run, exercise with a walker or wheelchair, moms meet here with toddlers to visit and show their children the deer, fox, squirrels, the wild flowers, the geese on the ponds, sit on one of the donated benches and talk.
This area is used routinely and has created such a healthy atmosphere for anyone to use. It’s safe, it’s easily accessible, the paths are wide and can accommodate many different activities.
As with many of the Acres Land Trust properties, initially they are all about maintaining the properties as originally intended, but, if you read their mission statement, they are all about preserving just the land. They are truthful with their statement about not allowing it to be developed, but they also lack the funds and employees (nonprofit organization) to maintain many of their properties to allow easy access and use of the properties as they were intended. Greenhurst Commons is slated to have some of the paths eliminated or as Chris Fairfield likes to state it “retire”, making access to the area limited. Without voices from our community, this precious gift will become just another land acquisition by Acres Land Trust. When I have talked to them about this, their response has been about liability issues. Please speak up or write in to help keep Greenhurst Commons as the Millet’s and James’ intended. Acres Land Trust, 1802 Chapman Road, P.O. Box 665, Huntertown, IN 46748.
Emma Henderson
Auburn
