To the Editor:
Electing school board members may not be voters’ priority as they step into the voting booth on Nov. 8. Casting a vote that impacts inflation, gas prices, and our stance on crime are at the fore front this November, but the vote we cast for the members of our school board is a priority for our kids and our community. I would like to give you some insight into one candidate, JB Samuelson.
I have worked with JB at two different companies and known him for over 30 years. At Guardian Industries we worked in a business philosophy based on 3 questions. #1 Can I trust you? #2 Do you care about me as a person? #3 Are you committed to excellence? JB learned those values, uses them to guide decisions, communicating them to others in and outside of work. With these principles he evaluates issues and makes hard decisions based on doing the right thing-not the easy thing, doing the best he can, and treating others as he would want to be treated. A common-sense, no-nonsense approach and he will stand behind those, explaining why to anyone who has questions.
JB understands the impact and responsibility the School Board has in preparing kids for the next step. His son and daughter graduated from Dekalb and are now at Ball State and IU Indy. He has seen how our curriculum and extra-curricular activities impacted the development of his own kids. His wife, Susie, teaches in our elementary system, giving him a unique view of the needs of our teachers as we go forward. We need to support them in and out of the classroom.
Knowing kids is critical for our School Board. JB was connected to the football program for over 20 years as a volunteer and paid assistant coach. He supported the girls middle school basketball program as a volunteer assistant. He still volunteers by running the clock at basketball games and officiating events at track meets. These have allowed him to communicate with kids one on one and lead them. He has earned the respect of the kids he has touched. As a coach he taught the responsibility of your role on the team, the discipline of doing things the right way, and hard work is a reward not a punishment. My two sons have both benefitted from being coached by JB.
Voting is privilege. We all need to go to the polls on Nov. 8, and cast our vote for those we believe are best qualified. JB Samuelson is the best candidate for our school board and will help continue to make Dekalb Central a great place through common sense change.
Thank you and please go vote on Nov. 8.
Kevin and Tammy Althouse
Auburn
