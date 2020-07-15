To the editor:
Imagine for a second ... a world with no ads ... well, there would still be ads but they would instead be utilized in a beneficial way. My suggestion is we replace ads with "flash cards."
Changing mind numbing mini commercials into 90-second time periods of information and new words.
Just think! We could educate the people who already spend most of their days watching ads.
Codey Ross
Butler
