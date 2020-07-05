To the editor:
St. Martin's public health intern, Taylor Bowser, invites DeKalb County and Noble County residents to attend her community health project, #SkinSmarts: Get the skinny on skin cancer prevention on Thursday, July 23.
Community education booths will be open on the front lawn of St. Martin’s Healthcare at 1359 S. Randolph St. Garrett, from 3:30 p.m. until 7 p.m. Topics will include the ABCDEs of melanoma, learning how to do self-exams and how to properly use a sunscreen with Free Blue Lizard sunscreen samples (while supplies last).
There will be goodies for kids and a chance for participating adults to win prizes.
For St. Martin’s Healthcare Inc. patients there are also free skin cancer screening appointments from 4 p.m. to 7:15 p.m. Please call the clinic at 357-0077 to schedule in advance.
Taylor Bowser
Garrett
