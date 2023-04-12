To the Editor:
Mayor Mike Ley loves Auburn. I would like to address a quality that may not have been mentioned. Mike is a problem solver. He always thinks there is a way to accomplish a goal with a positive outcome. This is a wonderful quality in someone at the helm of our city.
However his attributes do not stop there. Our current Auburn Clerk Treasurer, Patty Miller, said it best:
"I wrote this letter because I know Mike Ley is a man of integrity, honesty, and compassion. He loves Auburn. He would do and has done anything for anyone. His only agenda is for the betterment of this community and county. We should be so lucky to have more elected officials with the same characteristics."
I have known Mayor Mike Ley for 25 years. He's the same yesterday, today and tomorrow; no pretense, just a genuine concern for this community and the people who live here.
Mike Ley gets my vote on May 2nd.
Rebecca Schmidt
Auburn
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.