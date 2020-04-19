90 years ago
• As announced, the Receivers in Bankruptcy for Steels Stores, Inc., have ordered the immediate sale of all merchandise and fixtures in their stores. Accordingly, the Steels Store, located in the Keller building in downtown Kendallville, are conducting a Bankrupt Sale. All prices have been reduced to much less than wholesale cost. All store fixtures, counters and shelving, cash registers, safe, candy case, scales, tables, etc., will be sold.
