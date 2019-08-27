Paint the bus passers
To the editor:
I suggest that those cars that pass a stopped school bus with red, flashing lights be squirted with a shot of bright yellow paint.
That is a way for everyone to identify those who are the inexcusable violators of the law, and seek to be guilty of voluntary manslaughter.
Perhaps the owners of the vehicles identified as violators by the bus cameras should be published in the paper.
These violations are intolerable, and must be stopped.
William Hathaway
Auburn
