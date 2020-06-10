To the editor:
For the last 56 years, we have often experienced the support of this great community. Many of you entrust us with your care, some supporting our foundation, while others simply have your morning meeting in the snack bar. Over the last several months, we have once again been blessed by this community. Support has been shown in many ways: meals, masks, gowns, gloves, cookies, snacks, pizza, pictures, cards, and so much more. We even had a retired army veteran donate a portion of his stimulus check as a token of gratitude. Seeing the youth step up and show support with sidewalk chalk and gift bags is proof that we are raising the kids right in this county! Bravo to the kids, parents, and youth leaders!
We want the community to know that we are here to provide excellent care during these uncertain times. Although things seem a little different, we are open and ready to provide you the exceptional service you deserve. Please do not delay care out of fear.
I heard an alarming statistic stating 8 out of 10 Hoosiers are very concerned about seeking care. Whether you are experiencing an emergency, have a chronic medical condition, or need to seek services for routine medical care, please do so in a timely manner.
As we reopen services across the healthcare system, we have increased safety measures. We have implemented enhanced cleaning procedures, screenings for anyone entering the facility, universal masking protocol, and staggered scheduling to support social distancing in our waiting areas. At Parkview DeKalb Hospital, the health and safety of our patients and staff will always be our top priority.
On behalf of our clinicians and coworkers, please know we are safe and ready to serve you.
Tasha Eicher, president
Parkview DeKalb Hospital
