Open Letter to LaGrange County Board of Commissioners:
Your recent decision to overrule the recommendations of the LaGrange County Health Board by voting not to approve Dr. Anthony Pechin to continue to serve LaGrange County as Health Officer is hard to understand.
Dr. Pechin has served the county well for more than two decades. His role during the last few years of COVID related challenges was important. He followed recommendations and enforced emergency orders by the Indiana State Board of Health and governor’s office as required by law. He did his part to keep all LaGrange County residents as safe as possible as we wrestled with the pandemic.
In 2021 the Indiana Legislature changed the statue to allow the local executive branches to overrule the nomination of county health officers by local boards. Just because you now have that power doesn’t mean you should use it to the detriment of the community. If you have concerns with Dr. Pechin and/or the local board there are better ways to raise them.
The lack of any detailed explanation from you regarding this matter is wrong.
We hope that all taxpayers in LaGrange County who feel that our local health board made the right decision by recommending a continuation of Dr. Pechin’s service will contact you to encourage you to rethink.
Phone numbers/email addresses:
North District – Terry Martin – (260) 499-1814/ tmartin@lagrangecounty.org
Middle District – Kevin Myers - (260) 336-4524/kevinmyers@lagrangecounty.org
South District – Peter Cook – (260) 585-0007/pcook@lagrangecounty.org
Robert and Ira Johnson
Nancy Barrow
Larry and Brenda Jennings
LaGrange County
