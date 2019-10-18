Local elections are barely two weeks away, and northeast Indiana is seeing healthy, competitive races in many of its communities.
We hope local residents will continue to prove we can conduct campaigns in a positive manner, setting an example for our state and nation.
Last week, we heard good advice from former Ohio Gov. John Kasich, who has published a new book titled “It’s Up to Us: Ten Little Ways We Can Bring About Big Change.”
“We need to focus on what each of us can do to make America better” instead of waiting for government to do it, Kasich said in a radio interview about the book.
When it comes to toning down anger in politics, Kasich said, “It starts with you.”
He said, “You can have your opinions and you can disagree, but don’t be disagreeable. Remember the person you’re talking to was made in the image of our Creator.”
To increase understanding, Kasich said, “Get out of your darn silo. … Listen to somebody else. People have some pretty good points of view from time to time. Listen to them and show some respect.”
The challenge Americans face, he said, is: “We’re divided against ourselves, and that doesn’t work in this great country.”
Kasich’s book encourages us to turn to our communities instead of Washington to uplift the country.
So there’s your argument that this year’s local elections are every bit as important — and worthy of your votes — as the state and national elections next year.
‘It starts with mutual respect’
Last week saw the passing of Maryland’s longtime Congressman Elijah Cummings, who had been at the center of a recent partisan controversy.
Our former congressman, Mark Souder, used the occasion to say Congress does not have to be such a toxic place, and it wasn’t always that way.
“Elijah Cummings was my friend,” Souder wrote in a Facebook post. This despite their sharp contrasts — Cummings a Democrat and African-American from urban Baltimore, Souder a Republican and Caucasian raised in very rural Grabill.
Souder described how both he and Cummings served as chairman of the House Oversight Committee, trading the top post when control of the House shifted between their parties.
“We became friends, worked together well, visited each other's districts and showed genuine respect and trust for each other. Not the knife fighting of today by both sides,” Souder wrote.
“You can be nice, and partisan. But it starts with mutual respect, not tearing each other up all the time,” Souder said.
Souder credited President Donald Trump for issuing “a very nice, proper statement” about Cummings.
“We need more words like that before we rip this country apart and it can't be put back together,” Souder concluded.
As Kasich points out, it starts with us. If we want our state and national leaders to be respectful of each other, it starts with the way we conduct our local races this fall.
Every candidate who is running for local public office deserves our respect. It takes courage to submit yourself to the scrutiny and questions of voters. In every election, one candidate inevitably will feel the sting of disappointment.
We’re fortunate to have constructive races this fall, but far too many offices are on local ballots with only one candidate. If we heap abuse on the candidates we have, we’ll see even fewer in the future.
Running against opponents sharpen candidates by forcing them to justify their platforms.
Contested races push candidates to walk their community’s streets, knock on doors and meet the voters they seek to represent. One local candidate described door-to-door campaigning as a “blessing” that gave new insights about the community’s needs.
Candidates have devoted countless hours to their campaigns this fall. Show your respect for their efforts by taking a few minutes to vote, on or before Nov. 5.
