Much help available for moms with an unexpected pregnancy
To the editor:
In one of the state’s largest newspapers, it greatly saddened me to see the Sunday front page article “advertising” that “More women turn to abortion pills by mail.” Is that newspaper becoming a “billboard” promoting “calm” and “peaceful” abortions in the privacy of your own home? That’s what it appears to me they are doing!
If the Associated Press author (whom they never reveal) would have done his or her homework they would have also concluded that real statistics indicate that chemical abortions are much more dangerous than clinical abortions.
Do your own research! Read the Live Action article — Study: Abortion pill is four times more dangerous than surgical abortion — by Nancy Flanders from July 24, 2020. “In recent years, the number of chemical abortions (the abortion pill) have increased significantly in the United States, as the abortion pill is being pushed by the abortion industry as an easy, private, do-it-yourself method of abortion. But the abortion pill, though marketed as safe and effective, is actually quite dangerous — four times more dangerous for women than surgical abortions.”
Watch the movie “Unplanned” — unplannedfilm.com — “the inspiring true story of one woman’s journey of transformation. All Abby Johnson ever wanted to do was help women. As one of the youngest Planned Parenthood clinic directors in the nation, she was involved in upwards of 22,000 abortions and counseled countless women about their reproductive choices.”
Abby had several abortions and the last one was chemically induced. Her experience was far from “calm” and “peaceful!” Read about it or see the movie — abortionpillrisks.org/real-stories/abby-johnsons-story
Lastly, the front page article said, “Any avenue to help pregnant people facilitate their own abortions and have that experience in whatever way best suits them is a great way to give bodily autonomy back to a wider range of patients, speaking on condition of anonymity because they fear harassment from anti-abortion protesters.” Is not the true reason that these women are taking the abortion pill in the privacy of their own home simply because they are ashamed of their action because they know it is wrong and they are taking the life of their own child?
There is so much help for pregnant moms who are experiencing an unexpected pregnancy! Reach out to your local pregnancy centers. Most, if not all of these services, are free and confidential:
Life and Family Services, 201 S. Park Ave., Kendallville, IN 46755; 260-347-5720
DeKalb Council on Pregnancy, 902 Cardinal Court, Auburn, IN 46706; 260-925-3267
Woman’s Care Centers:
419 E. Wayne Street, Fort Wayne, IN 46802; 260-424-9377
921 W. Coliseum Boulevard, Fort Wayne, IN 46808; 260-483-8918
4600 W. Jefferson Boulevard, Fort Wayne, IN 46804; 260-203-5476
823 Webster Street; Fort Wayne, IN; 260-424-9377
2112 Inwood Drive, Fort Wayne, IN; 260-471-1282
A Mother’s Hope House — 260-376-0097 — Fort Wayne; stasia@amothershopefw.org — amothershopefw.org
A Hope Center Locations:
3630 Hobson Road, Fort Wayne, IN 46815; 260-422-3544
3701 S. Calhoun St., Fort Wayne, IN 46807; 260-969-4357
4705 Illinois Road, Ste. 115, Fort Wayne, IN; 260-969-6633
Women’s Care Center in Auburn — 260-333-7117; 918 West 7th Street, Auburn, Indiana 46706
Helping Hands, 116 E. Dustman Road, Ste. B, Bluffton, IN; 260-824-4263
Compassion Pregnancy Center of NE Indiana, 2107 N. Wayne St., Angola, IN 46703; 260-668-7773
For more resources including in Ohio and Michigan visit Walking with Moms in Need — stanthonyangola.com/walking-with-moms-in-need.html
There is no judgement on women who are seeking to have an abortion — only that they need to know there are many other options to help them through their pregnancy, whether they decide to keep their baby or give it up for adoption. Also, there is forgiving counseling and guidance for those who have already experienced an abortion, for both dads and moms — hopeafterabortion.com
Shelley Pulver
Angola
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.