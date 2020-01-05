To the cities of Auburn and Angola and the Blue Gate Restaurant of Shipshewana. All three appeared e=on the first two 20 IN 20 tourism lists for Indiana, released on New Year’s Day. Visit Indiana will reveal the remaining 18 lists throughout the year.
To Mike Riehm, who retired Dec. 31 after 16 years as Kendallville fire chief and four decades as an emergency responder. For two years, Riehm served as president of Indiana Fire Chiefs Association.
To an estimated 120 hardy swimmers who raised money for scholarships by braving the chilly waters of Hamilton Lake in the annual Jack D. Gibson Polar Bear Plunge on New Year’s Eve.
