25 years ago
• Northern Indiana Fuel and Light Co. (NIF&L) will close its Kendallville commercial office on South Main Street after business hours on May 30. The gas company will continue to operate in its North Orchard Street service facility. Lois Spillner, head cashier, and Jerry Luttman, division sales manager, will relocate to an office space being built at the Kendallville service center. NIF&L has maintained an office in Kendallville for more than 80 years, remaining in the city longer than other private utilities.
