Earl Tilford, Ph.D., is a military historian and fellow for the Middle East and terrorism with the Institute for Faith and Freedom at Grove City College in Pennsyvania. A retired Air Force intelligence officer, from 1993 to 2001, he served as director of research at the U.S. Army’s Strategic Studies Institute. In 2001, he left government service for a professorship at Grove City College, where he taught courses in military history, national security, and international and domestic terrorism and counter-terrorism.