Once upon a time, hawkish international policy was a hallmark of the Republican party.
But is that reputation fading now as isolationist, non-interventionist factions grow on the right?
Congress successfully passed a new $40 billion aid package to Ukraine this past week, to help the Black Sea nation in its ongoing defense against invasion by its once-Soviet overlord Russia.
Ukraine has been battling off Russia now for about three months and, arguably, doing better than most people might have thought. The Ukrainians are fighting a bloody war of defense, with no shortage of Russian atrocities being inflicted upon their people.
The war has triggered a huge humanitarian crisis, too, as millions have fled west toward safety to Poland and other NATO neighbors in the region.
Once upon a time, raising objection to fighting Russian aggression in Europe and Asia would have been seen blasphemous. The U.S. spent decades during the Cold War doing whatever it could to try to box in the communist superpower. Ultimately, it worked. The Soviet Union collapsed and new democracies emerged.
Even after the Eurasian map fractured, Russia continued to occupy a spot on America’s Top 5 list of foreign adversaries with China, North Korea and Iran.
So with $40 billion being proffered to aid Ukraine and wide bipartisan support, northeast Indiana’s lawmakers were among the small minority of GOP congressmen opposing it.
Rep. Jim Banks was the only Indiana delegate in the House to vote no — both Democrats and the six other Hoosier Republicans all were yeas — while Sen. Mike Braun also was one of 11 Republican Senators to cast a no vote to the aid package on Tuesday.
“I support helping Ukraine expel the Russian invasion, but as inflation, gas prices, and shortages wallop Americans here at home I can’t support $40 billion of new spending unless it’s offset with cuts or taken from already authorized funds, especially when the European Union isn’t matching what we’re doing to end this conflict in their own backyard,” Braun said.
Not aiding Ukraine isn’t suddenly going to drop gas prices, nor is it going to suddenly flood grocery store shelves with baby formula or solve ongoing supply backlogs still plaguing the economy. Ukraine’s brave men and women are fighting this battle so that we don’t have to in our “own backyard.”
Sure, opposition to new spending, especially amid high inflation, is a hallmark of Republicans on Capitol Hill, but more important than opposing international adversaries? More important than helping to preserve Europe’s democracies?
Yes, there’s politics at play. Domestic affairs are a mess and continuing to harp on that ensures dropping approval ratings for the Biden administration and likely leads to gains in Congress come November.
But aiding Ukraine in its war should not hurt domestic affairs. It’s likely to help save lives and livelihoods of an ally and help exert pressure on a foreign adversary.
Those are the kind of ideals that have been, and still mostly remain, in the Republican party, and ones that Hoosier voters have supported for decades. It’s a strange world in politics where Democrats are now the monolith in favor of spending on foreign conflict.
Were this still a Trump White House, we suspect opening the coffers to bolster Ukraine would be a non-issue. As it should be, as America has and should continue to stand for freedom in the face of tyranny.
We encourage our Hoosier lawmakers to set politicking aside in the face of foreign aggression and continue to oppose Russia by supporting Ukraine.
OUR VIEW is written on a rotating basis by Grace Housholder, Andy Barrand, Michael Marturello and Steve Garbacz. We welcome readers’ comments.
