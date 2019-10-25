To the editor:
Mike Ley knows the things needed to improve our town and knows the steps required to accomplish them. Mike doesn’t simply talk about a problem without offering a solution. Instead, he does the research and comes up with a plan to solve it. Whether it’s sidewalks, streets, master plans, or other local concerns, Mike is aware of the issues our city faces and is actively working to come up with doable solutions. That’s important in a leader. When there is a plan in place, we can be assured the task will get accomplished in a timely manner. Throughout his many years of experience in construction and as building inspector, Mike has cultivated many relationships that make finishing a project faster, cheaper, and more effective.
But Mike isn’t just about infrastructure or bricks and mortar. High on his priority list is his “City Movement,” which will address social issues such as domestic violence, sexual abuse and mental illness. Topics that need to be addressed but are rarely talked about. Certainly issues very few mayors would have the courage or vision to tackle.
While Mike has his own ideas on how to improve our city, he’s open-minded and looking for others’ input. He’s a team player. I’ve seen many times in the past few months a citizen with a concern will approach Mike about a problem they see in Auburn. He listens first, does his own research, and then comes up with a step by step plan to resolve the issue. Being receptive and willing to listen is an extremely important quality in a mayor. One thing I’ve truly appreciated in recent days is that fact that Mike is sticking to the issues and refusing to attack over unsubstantiated claims that he or those in his campaign is spreading negative information about his opponent.
I want a mayor with the experience, leadership, foresight, and dedication to handle any situation thrown their way. That is why I will be voting Mike Ley for Mayor this November.
Monique Smith
Auburn
