90 years ago
• Noble County Sheriff-elect Wm. Hoffman of Albion, was in Kendallville yesterday and while here concluded he would purchase a gun, and went to the Mulholland Brothers’ store to look over their stock. Johnny Mulholland handed a .32 caliber revolver to Mr. Hoffman and told him it was loaded. Hoffman, who was standing directly in front of Mulholland, just across the narrow counter, took the gun and while inspecting it the gun was discharged. Both Billy and Johnny were “scared stiff”. Fortunately the bullet struck the telephone standing on the counter, otherwise it would have gone through the window to the street. And he didn’t buy the gun after all, and the place had to buy a new telephone besides.
(0) comments
