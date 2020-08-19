To the editor:
The Spencerville Covered Bridge has generated a lot of media attention lately. Some decisions were made, and wheels were put into motion to address structural concerns for the wooden bridge that has served our community since 1873.
Part of the monies for work on the bridge needed to be raised locally, and a grassroots effort emerged to address that task. The overwhelming support for those fundraising efforts has been nothing short of miraculous, especially considering the current pandemic.
A goal of $50,000 was established by "THE FRIENDS OF THE SPENCERVILLE COVERED BRIDGE." A variety of activities and events were put in place to accomplish that goal. We held a fish fry and auction on Aug. 1, and like the other efforts, the turnout and participation were overwhelming. When the dust settled late that evening, the monetary goal was easily met.
In this day and age, it is refreshing to see a community come together for a common goal and accomplish that goal with such pride and enthusiasm. Aside from a few generous individuals, the majority of the money was raised through donated items, merchandise sales, food sales, and a lot of sweat equity by so many people.
For many of us, there is a strong attachment to "that bridge" and our community. That has been on full display throughout this whole process. Thanks to every single person who helped us in the efforts to reach our goal.
A proud Spencerville native,
Jon P. Hollabaugh
Fremont
